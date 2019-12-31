REC BASKETBALL: Calvary Bible goes undefeated, wins C League title

The hoops squad from Calvary Bible completed a perfect run through the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s C League with a hard fought win in the championship game.

After going 8-0 during the regular season and cruising past its semifinal opponent, Calvary Bible wrapped its perfect season with a 57-51 title-game victory over Condon Crew, Dec. 22 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

Leading the way for Calvary Bible (10-0) was Jordan Mills with 16 points, Weston Messer with 12 points and Thomas McAtee with 10 points.

The Condon Crew was led offensively by David Ross with 14 points and Will Ward with nine points.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s spring sports are now open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Feb. 9, but team registration is due by Jan. 15.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

League organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.