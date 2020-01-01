REC BASKETBALL: Bistro 221 wins B1 League title

With a balanced scoring attack, Bistro 221 upset Cosmic Shark Clothing, 60-54, to claim the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s B1 Winter League Championship.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, the No. 3 seeded Bistro 221 knocked off the No. 1 Cosmic Shark Clothing team behind the strong play of Ian Davis, Trevor Bryant and Chase Dixon. Davis led all scorers with 19 points. Bryant and Dixon added 10 points apiece.

Leading Cosmic Shark Clothing was Andrew Hochwald and Sam Hochwald with 17 points and 13 points, respectively.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s spring sports are now open.

Volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Feb. 9. Team registration is due by Jan. 15.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

