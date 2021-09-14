Racing roundup: Rossi finishes on podium in Portland

Alex Palou, center, celebrates his third IndyCar win of the season on Sunday at Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore. Alexander Rossi, left, finished second and Scott Dixon finished third. Photo

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi posted his best finish of the season Sunday, placing second at the Grand Prix of Portland.

It was the first podium finish of the season for the Nevada City native, who now has three top-five finishes in his last five races.

Competing at Portland International Raceway, Rossi started in second place, but was sent to the back of the pack for missing the Turn 1/2 chicane on the opening lap. The sixth-year IndyCar veteran rallied though, weaving his way back to the front and finishing just 1.5 seconds behind race winner Alex Palou.

“P2 to P8 to P20 to who knows to P2. Confirmed…Portland IS weird,” Rossi said in a social media post.

Rossi’s previous best this season was a fourth place finish Aug. 14 at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

Rossi, who drives the No. 27 NAPA Auto Parts Honda for Andretti Autosport, is currently ranked 10th in the overall season points standings.

There are just two races left on the IndyCar schedule, both of which are on California tracks. The series heads to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey this upcoming Sunday, and closes out the 2021 season Sept. 26 at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

SWEET TAKES THIRD TWICE IN CHICO

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series made its way to California for the first time in two years last week.

Racing at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway on Friday and Saturday, Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet was among those battling for the checkered flag both nights, but settled for a pair of third place finishes.

“I think both nights we were just one corner away from winning,” Sweet said after the race. “That’s on me. I need to step up and make some better moves. That was good, hard racing, though, and I’m sure the fans were excited. I hated giving up second on the last lap, so that’s a bit disappointing. One of these years I’ll get a Gold Cup.”

David Gravel won Friday night’s race, and Logan Schuchart took home the victory Saturday.

Sweet, who drives the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts sprint car for Kasey Kahne Racing, still sits atop the overall season point standings with 9,008. Gravel is in second place with 8,868. Sweet also has the most wins of any driver this season, scoring 16 victories. The next closest driver is Gravel with nine.

Next up for Sweet and the rest of the World of Outlaws drivers is Saturday’s Tom Tarlton Classic at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford. After the race in Hanford, the series heads back east for the final 11 races of 2021.

