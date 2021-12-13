Prep Wrestling: NU advances to 16th in tournament team points

Cheyanne Painter led the way again for NU Varsity Wrestling, taking second place on Saturday at the Cordova Lancer Invitational.

The win helped propel NU into 16th place, out of 30 teams, in the overall team points for the tournament.

Also placing high for NU at the varsity level for the boys was Cameron Cormack, taking third place.

Overall, the coaching staff was happy with the performance and the effort put out by the team. JV wrestlers that finished in the top three included Joseph Larkens (first place), Joey Belendez (third place), Logan VanDenBerg (second place), William Brummel (third place), and Byron Ryan (second place).

Next up for NU Wrestling is a dual match at Rio Linda High School at 6 p.m. Wednesday.





Source: Bron Fariss