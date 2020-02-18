PREP WRESTLING: Miners shine at Regionals, advance to Masters

Nevada Union’s fearsome four showcased their grappling prowess over the weekend and now they’re headed to the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament.

“They all have experience at this level,” said NU assistant coach Bron Fariss. “They know what to expect and what it takes to move on. And, they are having fun doing it.”

Competing at the Section’s Regional (North) tournament, the Miners got standout performances from Myra Walker, Sarah Skotnicki, Mackenzie Morgan and Amanda Beall.

“They are a diverse group, each with their own personality and I think that’s why they’ve been able to gel so well,” said Fariss. “They are also the four hardest working people in the room every day.”

Walker, a senior, went 5-1 at the tourney and took third place in the 160-pound class. After pinning her first opponent, she lost on points 13-11 to eventual champ Brooke Logan of Live Oak. Walker then reeled off four straight wins to claim third.

Morgan, a junior, also took third after notching a 6-1 record in the 121 class. She pinned her first two opponents, but lost her third bout to eventual runner up Ashlee Gutierrez from Armijo. Morgan then won four straight capped by a pin of Durham’s Clare Patterson in the third place match.

Skotnicki, a senior, took sixth place in the 150 class. Beall placed seventh in the 137 class.

“They are a really hard working group of young ladies,” said NU head coach George Woodward. “I tell them all the time at practice, ‘you have to come to practice even if you don’t feel your best.’ That’s what builds mental toughness. It’s going to happen in a match, or a tournament, you won’t feel your best and you have to fight through that. And, those four girls, in the last couple of weeks, whether it’s adversity, injury or illness, they’ve all been dealing with something and for them all to step up and wrestle the way they did is really a statement about who they are as athletes.”

Bear River also has a wrestler advancing to the Masters tourney in Ashlyn Canizalez, who placed seventh in the 121 class.

The top-eight wrestlers in each weight class earned a spot at the Masters tournament which will be held Friday and Saturday at Stockton Arena. The top-six wrestlers in each weight class at Masters will advance to the State Championships at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield February 27-29.

