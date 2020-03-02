PREP WRESTLING: Local grapplers wrap season at State Championships

The last wrestlers left standing from Nevada Union and Bear River had their stellar seasons come to a close at the California Interscholastic Federation State Championships.

Competing at Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, NU wrestlers Amanda Beall and Mackenzie Morgan as well as Bear River’s Ashlyn Canizalez stepped on the mat and competed against the best in the state in their respective weight classes.

Morgan, a junior competing at the State Championships for the first time, lost her first match in the 121-pound class. She rebounded well in her next bout, pinning her opponent from the Southern Section. Morgan was eliminated in the next round after losing on points, 4-1.

For Morgan, it concludes an impressive season in which she regularly medaled at elite tourneys, placed third at the Sac-Joaquin Section Regional tourney and took sixth at the Section’s Masters competition.

Bear River’s Canizalez also competed in the 121-class in Bakersfield. The junior lost her first match by fall and her second on points.

Canizalez’s season included winning the Pioneer Valley League title in her weight class, placing seventh at the Regional tourney and earning third place at Masters.

Nevada Union’s Beall, a junior competing in the 137-pound class, opened the tourney with a loss to the No. 5 overall seed. Beall’s tourney came to a close with a loss on points in the next round.

Like Morgan, Beall medaled at several elite tourneys during the regular season. She then placed seventh at the Regional tourney, and took fourth at Masters.

State Championship weight class winners are Lizette Rodriguez (101-pounds; James Logan), Nyla Valencia (106; Sobrato), Cristelle Rodriguez (111; Buchanan), Desinee Lopez (116; Folsom), Jennifer Soto (121; Orland), Adaugo Nwachukwu (126; Silver Creek), Tiera Jimerson (131; Northview), Johanna Forman (137; Upland), Cheyenne Bowman (143; Rowland), Lilly Freitas (150; Pitman), Ariana Pereira (160; Newark Memorial), America Lopez (170; Valencia), Alia Abushi (189; Arroyo), Julia Richey (235; Newbury Park).

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.