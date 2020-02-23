PREP WRESTLING: Grapplers from NU and Bear River impress at Masters, earn trip to State Championships

With a trip to the State Wrestling Championships on the line, three local grapplers pinned down a top-six finish at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament and punched their ticket to California Interscholastic Federation’s preeminent competition.

Nevada Union’s Amanda Beall and Mackenzie Morgan, along with Bear River Ashlyn Canizalez proved they are among the best in the Section over the weekend and are now headed to Bakersfield on Thursday where they will face off with the best in the state.

Canizalez took third place in the 121-pound class at Masters, going 4-1 overall. The talented junior won her first two matches by fall, but lost to eventual champ Jennifer Soto (Orland) in her third bout. Canizalez then pinned her next two opponents to grab the third place medal.

“Ashlyn did an amazing job staying focused on her goal of going to state,” said Bear River head coach Kevin Figueroa. “Coach (Jeff) Danieli deserves credit for working with her to make her a more polished athlete.”

NU’s Morgan also competed in the 121-pound class, going 3-3 and placing sixth overall. The top six in each weight class earned spots at the state tourney. Morgan, a junior, won her first match but then lost to Canizalez in the second round. She went 2-2 from there to claim the sixth and final state spot allotted to the 121-pounders.

Beall, a junior, went 4-2 in the 137-pound class, good enough for fourth place. After losing her first round match, Beall won four straight, three by fall, to earn a spot in the third-place match. She lost that bout by major decision, but had done enough to grab the fourth place medal.

The Miners had two others competing at Masters in senior Myra Walker and senior Sarah Skotnicki. Walker earned an eighth-place medal in the 160-pound class. Skotnicki suffered an injury on day one of the tourney and was unable to continue.

The State Championships run Thursday through Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

