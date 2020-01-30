PREP WRESTLING: Bruins roar past Colfax, claim share of PVL title

Bear River’s wrestling team took care of business against Colfax Wednesday night, and with the victory came a share of the Pioneer Valley League title — thanks to some help from the Foothill Mustangs.

The Bruins roared past the rival Colfax Falcons, 45-18, to finish 4-1 against PVL foes. Their only defeat was a tightly contested bout with Center, who also finished 4-1 after a loss to Foothill on Wednesday. The Mustangs also closed the league season at 4-1, with their only loss coming against Bear River The result is a three-way tie for the league title.

“We took a young team and made them believe they could do this and it’s nice to see them rise to it,” said Bear River head coach Kevin Figueroa. “They did a great job.”

In Thursday night’s contest with Colfax, the Bruins were led by Caleb McGehee, Zach Arreguin, Tyler Dzioba and Kayd Figueroa. McGehee (113-pound class), Arreguin (195), and Dzioba (220) all won their matches by fall. Figueroa (138) won his match by points, 10-4.

“We tell all the kids to peak at the end,” said Figueroa. “That’s what they did. They are all coming together at the right time. Last night they were firing on all cylinders.”

For the Bruins, it’s the first time they’ve earned a piece of the league title since 2012.

Kevin Figueroa was quick to credit the importance of coach Jeff Danieli for the team’s success.

“Jeff is a stickler on having perfection, fine tuning the little points,” he said. “He’s an artist that way.”

Bear River’s four league wins came against Foothill, 45-27, Marysville, 63-15, Lindhurst, 62-21, and Colfax.

The Bruins will now prepare for Saturday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Team Duals Tournament at Lincoln High School in Stockton.

The PVL is allotted only two spots at the tourney. Bear River and Center will be the league’s representatives.

