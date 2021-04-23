Prep water polo: Miners sink Tigers

With a big second half surge, Nevada Union’s boys varsity water polo team powered past the Roseville Tigers, 15-8, on Thursday.

“The boys controlled the game and played smart water polo.” said NU head coach Lotty Hellested.

The Miners led by three at halftime, 5-2, then scored 10 goals down the stretch to pull away and earn the win.

The Miners were led by senior Joe Pardini, who netted a team-best seven goals. Ryan Crabtree followed with five goals. Jackson Witt added two, and Si Moorehead chipped in one.

NU goalie Ethan Keller was strong in the cage, blocking 12 shots and nabbing three steals.

Also making their presence known was Caleb Eli and J.P. Drew, who put in strong efforts at center defense.

The JV Miners didn’t fare as well, falling to their Roseville counterparts, 14-1.

Bright spots for NU came from Josh Malak and goalie Jax Harris. Malak scored the lone goal for NU, and Harris blocked nine shots.

“It was quite an accomplishment to see mostly a bunch of new freshman players complete a full game with no subs, about 45 minutes of swimming with someone hanging on them and jostling for position,” said Hellested.

