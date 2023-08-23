The Bear River Bruins girls’ varsity basketball team is off to a 4-0 start after winning the inaugural Bruin Invitational last Saturday. The Bruins beat the Westlake Charter Explorers 2-0, Western Sierra Wolves 2-0, Valley Christian Lions 2-0, and Sacramento County Day Cavaliers 2-0.
In their final game of the tournament against the Cavaliers, the Bruins won the first set 25-13 and the second set 25-16. Sophomore Eden Cha led the war with six kills, while junior Claire McDaniel added five. Junior Taryn Cleek had ten aces serving.
Next for the Bruins will be a road game on Thursday against the Mira Loma Matadors at 6:00 p.m.
After dropping their first four out of five games this season to the Rocklin Thunder (2), Tracy Bulldogs, and the Del Oro Eagles, the Nevada Union Miners girls’ varsity volleyball team got their first win of the season Monday Night against the Colfax Falcons 3-0.
The Miners won the first set 26-24, the second set 28-26, and the third set 25-20.
Next for the Miners will be a home against the Pleasant Valley Vikings Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
We’re still a couple of weeks out before league play begins. Bear River opens Pioneer League Play (PVL) on September 5th at Lindhurst Blazers on the road, while Nevada Union opens Foothill Valley League Play (FVL) on September 18th against Lincoln on the road.
