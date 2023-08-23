BR girs volleyball

The Bruins beat the Westlake Charter Explorers 2-0, Western Sierra Wolves 2-0, Valley Christian Lions 2-0, and Sacramento County Day Cavaliers 2-0 in the inaugural Bruin Invitational last weekend.

 Submitted by Matt MacDonald

Sports Reporter

The Bear River Bruins girls’ varsity basketball team is off to a 4-0 start after winning the inaugural Bruin Invitational last Saturday. The Bruins beat the Westlake Charter Explorers 2-0, Western Sierra Wolves 2-0, Valley Christian Lions 2-0, and Sacramento County Day Cavaliers 2-0.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.