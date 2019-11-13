PREP VOLLEYBALL: NU upsets Oak Ridge, advances in NorCal tourney

The Lady Miners are on to the second round of the CIF NorCal Division I Girls Volleyball Tournament after going on the road and knocking off No. 7 seed Oak Ridge Thursday night in El Dorado Hills.

Nevada Union, the No. 10 seed, started slowly but found its way quickly and took the match in four sets, 15-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15.

Leading the Lady Miners (42-11) was senior outside hitter Faith Menary, who hammered down a team-high 17 kills to go with three blocks and two aces. NU’s Emerson Dunbar followed with nine kills, Kailee McLaughlin added five and freshman Megan Conway chipped in four.

Senior setter Kendall Hughes ran the offense well, finishing with 31 assists to go with four kills.

NU was also strong from the service line, scoring 12 aces as a team, led by Kendall Gould’s five and Reese Werner’s three.

Both Nevada Union and Oak Ridge earned spots in the NorCal tourney after runner up finishes in their respective Sac-Joaquin Section tourneys. NU placed second in the Section’s D3 tourney, and Oak Ridge was the runner up in D1.

Next up for the Lady Miners is a road trip to Atherton to face the No. 2 Menlo-Atherton Bears (24-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

