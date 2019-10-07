PREP VOLLEYBALL: Nevada Union places 2nd at Viking Classic

Nevada Union’s girls volleyball team went 4-1 and placed second overall at the Pleasant Valley Viking Classic Saturday.

The Lady Miners beat American Canyon (25-10, 25-20), Marimonte (25-20, 25-13), Pleasant Grove (20-25, 26-24, 15-9) and Carondelet (25-21, 25-21) en route to the championship game. That’s where they ran into tourney host Pleasant Valley, the top-ranked team in the Northern Section and No. 22 ranked team in the state according to Maxpreps.com. The Lady Miners, the No. 3 ranked team in the Sac-Joaquin Section and No. 45 ranked team in the state, couldn’t keep up with the Vikings (26-1) and fell, 25-11, 25-11.

Leading the NU charge was senior Faith Menary, who tallied a team-high 43 kills to go with 12 digs, nine blocks and six aces across the tourney. Junior Kailee McLaughlin was also strong with a team-high 19 blocks to go along with 24 kills. Sophomore Kayda Kinch added 14 blocks and 12 kills in the win. Senior setter Kendall Hughes ran the offense well, doling out 93 assists. Hughes also had seven aces in the win. Senior Emerson Dunbar also had seven aces at the tourney.

The Lady Miners (32-6, 4-0 Foothill Valley League) got back into league play with a bout against Rio Linda Monday night. They also have league match at Placer Wednesday.

