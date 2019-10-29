PREP VOLLEYBALL: Nevada Union, Bear River power through adversity and win playoff bouts (PHOTO GALLERY)

The Nevada Union Miners persevered Tuesday evening in their first round playoff win against Liberty Ranch. Due to the PG&E shutoffs, the first seed Miners were forced to play on the road at Placer High School.
Nevada Union’s Kailee McLaughlin (9) sets up a fake for team mate Marley Porter (4) to hit over the net against Liberty Ranch Tuesday in Auburn.
Nevada Union’s Kailee McLaughlin (9) and Dani Gil (16) go up for a block attempt against Liberty Ranch.
Nevada Union’s Kayda Kinch (6) sends a forceful spike over the net during the Miners’ win in three straight sets over Liberty Ranch.
The Nevada Union Miners girls volleyball team congratulates one another after scoring a point over Liberty Ranch.
Nevada Union girls volleyball head coach Chrys Dudek watches his team as they battle back from a third set deficit before winning Tuesday’s first round playoff match against Liberty Ranch.
Nevada Union’s Dani Gil (16) bumps a ball for her teammates to send back over the net during the Miners’ three set first round playoff win over Liberty Ranch.
The Nevada Union Miners girls volleyball team was all smiles after their first round playoff victory over Liberty Ranch, which was played at Placer High School in Auburn due to the PG&E shutoffs.
Nevada Union’s Kailee McLaughlin (9) watches as her spike passes Liberty Ranch defenders during Tuesday’s first round playoff win in Auburn.
Bear River 5’10” junior Sydney Franks (7) readies to spike a ball over the net towards the Bruins’ Venture Academy opponents during their first round playoff win at Placer High School Tuesday evening.
The Bruins varsity girls volleyball team congratulate one another following their first round playoff victory in three sets over Venture Academy.
Bear River junior Sydney Franks (7) sends a lob over the net towards the Bruins’ Venture Academy opponents during their first round playoff win at Placer High School Tuesday evening.
Bear River 5’10” senior Gracie Terrell (20) readies to send a spike over the net during Tuesday’s playoff win over Venture Academy.
Bear River senior Julie Bristol (12) bumps the ball from a Venture Academy serve during Tuesday’s three set first round playoff victory for the Bruins.
Bear River junior Sydney Franks (7) fakes her Venture Academy opponents during their first round playoff win at Placer High School Tuesday evening.
The Bear River varsity girls volleyball team congratulates one another after winning a set over Venture Academy during their first round playoff win Tuesday evening at Placer High School.
Bear River 5’10” senior Gracie Terrell (20) sends a forceful spike over the net during Tuesday’s playoff win over Venture Academy.
The Bear River varsity girls volleyball team was all smiles following their first round playoff victory over Venture Academy. The game was played at Placer High School due to the PG&E power shutdowns.
Bear River junior Ashley M Ray (8) bumps the ball for her team mates after receiving a Venture Academy serve.
Bear River junior Summer Huntley (13) fakes her Venture Academy opponents out with a lob in the opposite direction of the defense during Tuesday’s first round playoff win in three sets.
Sports test athletes in many ways. One of which is being able to overcome outside distractions, focus on the task at hand and get the job done.
The volleyball players from Nevada Union and Bear River passed that test with flying colors as both teams overcame a day-of location change and won playoff contests Tuesday night.
Due to public safety power shutoffs which affected Nevada Union High School and Bear River High School, The Lady Miners and Lady Bruins were forced to “host” their respective postseason contests at Placer’s Earl Crabbe Gymnasium.
Nevada Union, the No. 1 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division 3 playoffs, showed no ill effects from the change of locations and cruised to a straight set victory over No. 16 Liberty Ranch, 25-12, 25-9, 25-21.
“They’re pretty flexible,” Nevada Union head coach Chrys Dudek said of his team’s ability to adapt. “It was nice to come (to Placer) because we’re familiar with the court and the coaches here are familiar with our players. It’s a friendly environment … They probably would like to be closer to home and have some more fans show up, but we’re just glad to be here. We’re going to keep working hard and hopefully keep going.”
The Lady Miners (39-10) were balanced in their attack with senior outside hitter Faith Menary, junior middle hitter Kailee McLaughlin and sophomore opposite hitter Kayda Kinch leading the way. Menary had a team-high seven kills, McLaughlin followed with six and Kinch tallied five.
Senior setter Kendall Hughes ran the offense well and finished with 25 assists to go with a pair of kills.
Leading the defensive effort was McLaughlin with three blocks. Kinch added two blocks.
“Tonight we showed how well we can work together,” said Menary, who also had a team-high four aces in the win. “Now that we are in the playoff mentality, even when we were scrimmaging each other earlier, it is a whole new level of play. Now that we’re on a roll, I hope we just keep progressing.”
Bear River, the No. 5 seed in the Section’s D4 playoffs, also persevered at Placer High School and came away with a sweep of No. 12 Venture Academy, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22.
Leading the Lady Bruins (22-12) was Ashley Ray, Sydney Franks and Gracie Terrell. Ray shined with a team-high 10 kills. Franks added eight kills and Terrell notched six.
Doling out assists all night was senior setter and team captain Bella Thornbury, who finished with 32.
With the win, Bear River advances to the second round of the D4 playoffs. The Lady Bruins will face the winner of Wednesday’s first round matchup between No. 4 Union Mine and No. 13 Summerville.
The Lady Miners will gear up to battle No. 9 Kimball in the D3 second round at 7 p.m. Thursday. NU would host if power is restored by then. Kimball topped No. 8 Lathrop in the first round.
“There’s a chance we will have power Thursday night,” said Dudek. “I’m hopeful, so we can have our Senior Night and celebrate it at home. If not, I’m hoping we can come back here.”
Nevada Union’s Senior Night was postponed due to a previous power shutdown which forced the Lady Miners to change locations for their final game of the regular season.
To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.