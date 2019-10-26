PREP VOLLEYBALL: Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian earn home playoff games

The Nevada Union Lady Miners are the No. 1 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section's D3 playoffs after winning 38 matches this season and finishing in second place in the Foothill Valley League.

The high school girls volleyball playoff brackets came out Friday afternoon and the squads from Bear River, Forest Lake Christian and Nevada Union all earned the right to continue their quest for a Sac-Joaquin Section title.

The Lady Miners (38-10) from NU are in the playoffs for the fifth straight season and will be competing in the Division 3 bracket. Bear River’s Lady Bruins (21-12) are back in the playoffs for the 10th year in a row and will be battling it out in D4. And, the Lady Falcons from FLC extended their more than a decade long run of playoff appearances and will make their way through the D6 bracket.

Nevada Union vs. TBD, 7 p.m., Tuesday

The Lady Miners are the No. 1 seed in D3 after winning 38 matches this season and finishing in second place in the Foothill Valley League.

NU is led by senior outside hitter Faith Menary, who has the most kills in the entire Section with 547. Nevada Union also features standout players in senior setter Kendall Hughes, senior libero Kendall Gould, senior outside hitter Emerson Dunbar, junior middle block Kailee McLaughlin and sophomore opposite hitter Kayda Kinch.

A year ago, Nevada Union reached the D3 semifinals before falling to Central Catholic in five sets. Central Catholic is the No. 2 seed this season.

The Miners will host the winner of Monday’s No. 16 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 17 Mountain House matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

Bear River vs. Venture Academy 7 p.m., Tuesday

The Lady Bruins clawed out the No. 5 seed in D4 after finishing second in the Pioneer Valley League.

Bear River boasts a balanced attack with senior Gracie Terrell, junior Kerynn Smith, junior Sydney Franks and junior Ashley Ray leading the way.

The offense is ran by senior setter and team captain Bella Thornbury.

Last season, the Lady Bruins were ousted in the first round of the D4 playoffs.

Venture Academy (Stockton) is the No. 12 seed after a third place finish in the Central California Athletic Alliance

The Lady Bruins will host the Mustangs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

Forest Lake Christian vs. Faith Christian, 7 p.m., Thursday

The Lady Falcons soar into the postseason as the No. 3 seed in D6 after going 13-1 in league play claiming a share of the Central Valley California League championship.

FLC led by senior opposite hitter Bella O’Neill, senior middle hitter Katie Lowery, junior outside hitter Ellie Wood, senior libero Raegan Tanon and junior setter Mackenzie Wickstrom.

A season ago, the Lady Falcons reached the D6 championship game where they lost to Stone Ridge Christian in four sets. Stone Ridge Christian is the No. 1 seed in D6 this season.

Faith Christian (Yuba City) is the No. 6 seed after finishing third in the Sacramento Metropolitan League.

FLC will host the Lions at 7 p.m. Thursday.

For a look at all Sac-Joaquin Section volleyball playoff brackets visit http://www.cifsjs.org/sports/wvball/playoffs.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.