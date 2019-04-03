PREP VOLLEYBALL: Miners power past Placer; Bruins rout Woodland

With a potent attack led by Preston Nowak and Jordan Mills, the Nevada Union volleyball team knocked off Placer for the third time this season.

Facing the Hillmen for the second time in Foothill Valley League play, the Miners got 18 kills from Nowak and 12 from Mills en route to a four set victory over Placer, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21, Tuesday night at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

Nowak also had 10 digs and two blocks in the win. Mills rounded out his game with 11 digs and two blocks.

Nevada Union's junior setter Colby Quiggle also had a strong all around game, scoring five kills, five blocks, seven digs and a team-high 38 assists.

Nevada Union's other hitters also got in on the action with Bakir Torkman, Judah Myers and Cameron Dallago all adding five kills. Carter Depue chipped in four kills.

As of press time Wednesday, the Miners were 14-1 overall and remained undefeated in FVL play with a 5-0 mark. NU hosted Rio Linda (7-6, 2-2 FVL) in an evening game Wednesday, and gets right back at it Friday with a non-league home match against Roseville.

Recommended Stories For You

Bear River 3, Woodland 0

The Bruins have won seven straight matches after knocking off Golden Empire League foe Woodland in straight sets, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9, Tuesday.

Leading the way for Bear River was sophomore outside hitter Jace Rath, who notched a match-high 10 kills to go with four aces. Brad Smith added six kills.

Sophomore setter Weston Prosser led the team in assists with 26 and was a force at the service line with 12 aces.

Next up for the league leading Bruins (18-5, 8-0 GEL) is a road match against second place Mira Loma (15-8, 8-1 GEL) at 5 p.m. today. Bear River won the first time it faced Mira Loma, taking the match in four sets.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.