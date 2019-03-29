PREP VOLLEYBALL: Miners, Bruins remain undefeated in league play

High school volleyball is strong in the foothills.

The Nevada Union Miners and Bear River Bruins both sit atop their respective leagues and Forest Lake Christian is turning heads in its first season fielding a team after years without one.

The Miners improved to 12-1 overall and 3-0 in Foothill Valley League play with a straight set sweep of Ponderosa, 25-15, 25-12,25-18, on Wednesday.

Boasting a deep and talented team, the Miners had nine different players tally at least one kill in the win. Jordan Mills led the way with 13. The senior captain also had six blocks, five digs and two aces. Preston Nowak added five kills, and both Bakir Torkman and Carter Depue notched four kills.

Junior setter Colby Quiggle did a nice job of running the offense and finished with 26 assists. Sam Johnson was solid on defense and paced the team with 10 digs.

With the win, Nevada Union is now a game ahead of Ponderosa (8-3, 2-1 FVL) in the FVL standings.

Nevada Union was back at it Friday night with an evening game against league combatant Lincoln (2-5, 0-1).

The Bruins (17-5, 7-0 Golden Empire League) roared past their opponents this week, topping league foe Casa Roble, 25-21, 25-10, 25-9, and non-league opponent Encina Prep, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13.

In the win over Casa Roble, Bear River got strong showings from Jace Rath with 11 kills, and Noah Skowronski with eight kills. Weston Prosser led the team in assists with 17, and was also strong defensively with a team-high 11 digs.

The Bruins are a half game ahead of Mira Loma (14-8, 7-1 GEL) in the standings. Next up for Bear River is a home bout against Woodland Tuesday and a road match at Mira Loma Thursday.

Forest Lake Christian has a boys volleyball team for the first time in years and they are piecing together a nice season under head coach Shannon Syftestad.

The Falcons are 8-7 overall and 6-4 in Central Valley California League play.

FLC went 1-1 this past week with a sweep of Foresthill and a straight set loss to Futures.

In the win over Foresthill, the Falcons were led by Tristan Henry with 10 kills and Justin Kline with nine. Jack O'Neill and Phillip Cuneo impressed at the service line with O'Neill notching nine aces and Cuneo scoring six aces. O'Neill also had a team-high 28 digs in the win.

Levi Mireles led the team in assists with 23.

The Falcons are currently in fourth place in the CVCL behind first place Leroy Greene Academy (10-2, 9-1) as well Futures (10-5, 8-2) and Encina Prep (10-9, 8-2) which are tied for second.

Next up for FLC is a home match against Encina Prep Monday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.