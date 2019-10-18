PREP VOLLEYBALL: Menary tops 1,000 kills, Miners sweep Placer

With elite skill, power and grace Faith Menary has been a force to be reckoned with for the Nevada Union varsity girls volleyball team since joining as a sophomore.

On Thursday, the senior outside hitter reached an impressive milestone by topping 1,000 career kills at the varsity level.

Her 1,000th career kill came in the Lady Miners’ three-game sweep of Placer, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16, Thursday night.

Menary’s team-high 10 kills against Placer pushed her total for this season to 513, and her three-year varsity total at Nevada Union to 1,007. She tallied 254 as a sophomore and 240 last season. Menary’s 513 kills leads the Sac-Joaquin Section this season, and is second in the state of California, according to MaxPreps.com.

The 5-foot, 10-inch Menary was an All-FVL First Team selection a season ago, and has committed to attend and play at Louisiana Tech University after graduation.

Thursday’s victory completed a season sweep of Placer by the Lady Miners, who are now a step closer to clinching the Foothill Valley League title.

In addition to Menary’s 10 kills, she also tallied six aces and two blocks in the win. The Lady Miners also got strong play from Kailee McLaughlin (5 kills, 4 blocks), Emerson Dunbar (6 kills, 2 aces) and Kendall Hughes (23 assists, 2 aces and 2 blocks).

Nevada Union is 37-9 overall and 7-1 in FVL play. The Lady Miners host Lincoln, who is also 7-1 in FVL play, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Albert Ali Gymnasium. The winner of that contest will grab the top spot in the standings with just one match remaining for each. The Lady Miners close the regular season against Rio Linda Wednesday at home.

Bear River 3, MarysviLle 0

The Lady Bruins barreled past Pioneer Valley League foe Marysville, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17, Thursday night.

Leading the Bear River attack was Sydney Franks and Gracie Terrell with eight kills each. Ashley Ray added five kills.

Senior captain Bella Thornbury did a good job running the offense and finished with 28 assists to go with four kills.

Senior libero Julie Bristol shined at the service line, notching eight aces in the win.

Next up f or Bear River (19-12, 6-2 PVL) is a Monday bout at Lindhurst. They then close the regular season Wednesday at home against Foothill.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.