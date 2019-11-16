PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners wrap 42-win season

The Lady Miners’ deep run through the postseason came to a close Thursday night in Atherton.

The girls volleyball team from Nevada Union wrapped an impressive season with a four set loss to the Menlo-Atherton Bears in the second round of the CIF NorCal Division 1 Tournament.

NU head coach Chrys Dudek praised his team for their play all season long.

“This team played really well together,” he said. “When they found their flow, they were unstoppable and that happened quite often. They were a team that was highly spirited, was able to run complex offenses and we had more blocks than ever before. Their defense was solid from the front line to the back line. It was just a joy to work with these players all season.”

The loss ends a season in which the Lady Miners went 42-12 overall, placed second in the Foothill Valley League, made the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs for the fifth year in a row, were the Section’s D3 runner up and won a NorCal tourney game for a third straight season. NU’s 42 wins is second most in school history.

In the contest with Menlo Atherton, the No. 10 seeded Lady Miners came out strong and took the first set, 25-21, but the No. 2 Bears clawed back and took the next three, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21, to advance to the D1 semifinals.

Leading the Lady Miners against Menlo-Atherton was senior outside hitter Faith Menary. The Louisiana Tech commit scored a game-high 23 kills to go with six aces and nine digs. Menary finished the season with 656 kills on the season, which is more than any other player in California, according to MaxPreps.com.

NU’s senior setter Kendall Hughes finished the match with 10 assists, giving her 1,353 for the season, which is tops in California.

NU’s Kailee McLaughlin was strong at the net with five blocks. McLaughlin, a junior, tallied 164 blocks on the season, ranking her third in the state.

The Lady Miners program will bid farewell to several standout seniors, including team captains Menary, Emerson Dunbar, Kendall Hughes and Kendall Gould.

“They left a huge mark and will be sorely missed,” Dudek said of the teams seniors. “They have left a legacy and people want to try and fill those shoes … They’ve been an inspiration to our younger players, and in all the arenas from offense, to defense, to our setting position. They will be impacting the program long after their graduation because all these young players have looked up to them and were able to see what NU can become.”

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.