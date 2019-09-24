PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners pound Placer in league opener

With a strong defensive effort and a potent offensive attack, the Nevada Union girls volleyball team pounded Placer in the Foothill Valley League opener for both teams Monday night.

Competing in the friendly confines of Albert Ali Gymnasium, the Lady Miners dominated their counterparts from Placer, winning in straight sets, 25-8, 25-11, 25-16.

Leading the Lady Miners charge was senior outside hitter Faith Menary, who notched a team-high 14 kills. Kayda Kinch and Kailee McLaughlin followed with four kills each.

Running the offense was senior setter Kendall Hughes, who finished the night with a team-high 25.

The Lady Miners were also strong from the service line, scoring 13 aces as a team. Junior Reese Werner led NU with four aces. Senior libero Kendall Gould was also impressed with three aces.

Leading the Lady Miners at the net was Ashlyn Franssen with three blocks. Emerson Dunbar followed with two blocks. Dunbar also had two kills and two aces in the victory.

Monday’s win was the eighth straight for the Lady Miners, who are also 3-0 at home this season.

Next up for Nevada Union (22-3 overall, 1-0 FVL) is a road bout with league foe Oakmont at 6 p.m. today.

