PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners impress in Berkeley, win Jacket tourney title

Nevada Union’s girls volleyball team powered through the competition at Berkeley High School on Saturday, winning all six of their bouts en route to the Jacket Tournament title.

The Lady Miners swept through contests with Berkeley (25-14, 25-15), Montgomery (25-17, 25-18), Roseland University Prep (25-12, 25-14), Willow Glen (25-14, 25-17) and Mission San Jose (25-12, 25-20). Nevada Union’s toughest test came against St. Joseph Notre Dame. After dropping the first set, Nevada Union rallied down the stretch to win the match, 25-27, 25-23, 15-6.

Leading the Lady Miners’ attack was senior outside hitter Faith Menary, who notched 68 kills, 15 aces and nine blocks throughout the tourney. NU’s Kayda Kinch added 18 kills, Emerson Dunbar tallied 17 kills to go with nine aces, and Kailee McLaughlin and Ashlyn Franssen scored 15 kills each.

Running the offense was senior setter Kendall Hughes, who doled out 135 assists to go with 11 aces and seven kills.

Leading the defensive effort was McLaughlin and Franssen with 13 blocks and 10 blocks respectively. Kendall Gould and Menary led the team in digs. Gould, the team’s libero, also tallied seven aces.

With the six victories in Berkeley, the Lady Miners improved to 21-3 on the season. The tourney win was also their second of the season, having claimed the Flock Tournament Championship in August.

The Lady Miners opened Foothill Valley League play against Placer Monday night. They are back in action Wednesday when they travel to face Oakmont.

