PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners continue Flock tourney dominance

The Lady Miners opened the season in impressive, and familiar, fashion.

Nevada Union’s girls volleyball team tore through the competition at Cosumnes River College over the weekend and claimed the Flock Tournament Championship for a third straight season.

“We’re off to a really good start. We’re excited about it,” said Nevada Union head coach Chrys Dudek, who is in his fifth consecutive season at the helm of the varsity team.

The Lady Miners (6-0) went undefeated at the Flock tourney and bested Pioneer in the title game to secure the tourney championship.

“We tried different lineups throughout the day and we were pretty solid throughout. There were some pretty good teams that we had to overcome,” said Dudek. “It was a good little test to see what we are capable of. We stayed mentally strong throughout, and had a nice variety of attacks. We can hit from just about anywhere.”

Nevada Union senior outside hitter Faith Menary earned all-tourney honors.

“Faith Menary has been putting on a fireworks show for us,” said Dudek.

Since 2017, the Lady Miners have dominated at the Flock Tournament, going 18-1 overall and claiming titles three years in a row.

Nevada Union is coming off a 2018 season in which it went 33-19 overall, finished third in the Foothill Valley League and reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinals.

The team returns impact senior players in Menary, Emerson Dunbar, Kendall Hughes and Kendall Gould.

Dudek said the team also has several up and coming juniors who will be difference makers this season, and overall the squad is deep with talented and versatile players.

“Our word this year is cohesion,” he said. “We’re really trying to play well together this year. We’re working towards that on a daily basis.”

Next up for the Lady Miners is the highly competitive High Sierra Invitational Friday and Saturday in Reno.

“It’s always a tough tournament,” said Dudek. “We will have a tough pool to try and advance, but we’re going to put on a pretty good show.”

