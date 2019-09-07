PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Bruins top Durham in straight sets

The Lady Bruins girls volleyball team quickly put their first loss of the season behind them and got back to their winning ways.

Bear River improved to 6-1 on the season with a straight set, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 home victory over the Durham Trojans Thursday.

Leading the way for the Lady Bruins was senior outside hitter Garcie Terrell and junior setter Ashley Kay. Terrell led the attack with 10 kills. Ray did a solid job of running the offense, finishing with 31 assists. Junior varsity call up Lauren Richert added five kills.

Bear River opened the season with five straight wins, topping Western Sierra, Forest Lake Christian, Capital Christian, Dixon and Casa Roble. The Lady Bruins’ win streak was snapped Tuesday with a four set loss to Union Mine.

Next up for the Lady Bruins is the Dixon Invitational, which starts today in Dixon. Bear River’s next home game is a non-league bout against former Pioneer Valley League foe Placer on Tuesday. Placer is now a member of the Foothill Valley League.

