Prep volleyball: FLC Falcons soar into title game; Bruins fall in semis

The Forest Lake Christian Falcons rose above Sac Country Day on Tuesday night, and are now one win away from claiming the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division VI Girls Volleyball Championship.

Facing No. 2 Sac Country Day on the road, the No. 3 seed Falcons dropped the first set before clawing out the next three to earn the semifinal victory, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.

Leading the FLC attack was junior Sadie Whaley, who knocked down a team-high 17 kills, along with three aces. The Falcons also got a big game from sophomore Samara Tucker, who doled out 30 assists, tallied 10 digs and scored five aces. Savannah Williams led the defensive effort with 53 digs. Mariah Rue also made an impact with 13 digs, seven kills and three aces.

With the win, the Falcons (18-12) will now face No. 1 seed Big Valley Christian (24-11) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ripon High School with the Section’s D-VI banner on the line.

BRUINS BOUNCED IN SEMIS

Bear River had its run through the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division V bracket come to an end Tuesday, falling to No. 1 seed Ripon Christian in four sets, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19.





The No. 4 seeded Bruins (28-10) were led by junior Kaylee Vieira, who scored 19 kills and notched 12 digs. Senior Liah Fuller added eight kills and tallied three blocks. Senior Lauren Richert followed with six kills and 10 digs. Senior libero Molly Fowler led the team in digs with 17. Freshmen Aly Vieira chipped in with 12 digs and eight assists. Junior Amelie Lo Jacono led the team in assists with 20.

The Bruins, who claimed the 2021 Pioneer Valley League title, had won seven straight matches before Tuesday’s loss.

Coaches may be submit reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com