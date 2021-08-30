Prep volleyball: Bruins roar to tourney title

Bear River’s girls volleyball team won the Sutter Invitational Championship on Saturday. The Bruins went 6-0 at the tourney and topped Colusa in the title match.

Submitted to The Union

Bear River’s girls volleyball team powered through the competition Saturday at the Sutter Invitational, going 6-0 en route to the tourney title.

“It speaks a lot to our depth,” said Bear River head coach Matt MacDonald. “All nine kids played in every match and we needed all nine of them to bring the championship home.”

The Bruins roared past Hamilton (25-16, 25-14), Dixon (25-16, 25-23) and Willows (25-21, 25-17) early on in the tourney. Bear River then ran up against stiffer competition in Yuba City and Woodland Christian.

The Bruins struggled in the first set against Yuba City, dropping it 25-14. A pep talk between sets from their senior captain, Liah Fuller, helped refocus the squad and turn things around as they took the second set 25-22 and the third set 15-11.

“We relied on (Fuller’s) leadership to calm us down a little bit, to give us a little bit of stability and poise,” said MacDonald. “And, we came out and responded in that second set and then won that third set.”

The Bruins followed that with a closely contested semifinal victory over Woodland Christian, 25-22, 24-26, 15-13.

Bear River then closed out the invitational with a straight set win over Colusa, 25-20, 25-20, to claim the tourney championship.

Fuller, who plays the middle block position for the Bruins, claimed tourney MVP honors, notching 46 kills and seven blocks throughout the tourney.

“(Fuller) played really well all week,” said MacDonald. “She is one of the more dynamic, powerful hitters that we have.”

Bruins named to the all-tourney team included junior outside hitter Kaylee Vieira, senior libero Molly Fowler and freshman setter Aly Vieira. Kaylee Vieira led the team in kills throughout the tourney with 56, 11 of which came in the championship match. Aly Vieira led the team in assists (136) and aces (17) across the six tourney contests. Fowler finished with nine aces across the six matches.

“We served the ball really well. I thought that was the difference for us,” said MacDonald. “Really, in all eight matches this season I’ve felt like we were the better serving team.”

The Bruins (6-2) took on Forest Lake Christian Monday night in a Foundation Game Exhibition. They then hit the road for a Tuesday match at Wheatland. Bear River’s next home contest is at 6 p.m. Thursday against Union Mine at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com