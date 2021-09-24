Prep volleyball: Bear River roars past Marysville on Senior Night (PHOTO GALLERY)
Behind a strong defensive effort and a balanced attack, the Bear River girls volleyball team powered past Marysville in straight sets (25-15, 25-14, 25-19) on Senior Night.
“Such a great group,” Bear River head coach Matt MacDonald said of the six seniors on the Bruins squad. “For them to have this season after what they went through as juniors — they just work hard everyday. We’ve faced some adversity with some COVID situations and injuries, but they just keep coming to work and are getting better and better every day.”
The Bruins were led by their seniors Thursday night, getting impressive showings from middle block Liah Fuller, libero Molly Fowler and outside hitter Lauren Richert.
Fuller led the offensive attack with a team-high 14 kills, and now has a team-best 215 on the season. Richert followed with seven kills. Fowler notched four aces on the night, and played stellar defense throughout the match.
Seniors Arden Franks, Jordan Foster and Heaven Lafata all contributed in the win as well.
Junior outside hitter Kaylee Vieira also made an impact on the court, hammering down 13 kills.
The Bruins started the contest with a 10-2 run and never looked back. They were in control throughout the entirety of the match as Marysville was only competitive in spurts.
Marysville did threaten in the second set, and trailed Bear River by just two points, 15-13. But, the Bruins roared back with a 10-1 run to close the match out, getting kills from Vieira, Fuller and Foster down the stretch.
“We still got a lot of work to do, but we’ve made some strides offensively in the last week and a half, and that was an area we had to get better at,” said MacDonald. “Our freshmen setter (Aly Vieira) has played beyond her years and our hitters are doing a good job of getting deep in transition.”
Bear River (17-6) has won nine of their last 11 matches, and is now 2-0 in Pioneer Valley League play. Next up for the Bruins is a home bout with rival Colfax (6-6 overall, 1-0 PVL) on Tuesday.
“We need to stay healthy and stay committed to getting better,” said MacDonald. “We certainly have a lot of areas to grow. Colfax is going to be very good.”
To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Prep volleyball: Bear River roars past Marysville on Senior Night (PHOTO GALLERY)
Behind a strong defensive effort and a balanced attack, the Bear River girls volleyball team powered past Marysville in straight sets (25-15, 25-14, 25-19) on Senior Night.