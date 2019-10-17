PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bear River cruises past Center in PVL bout; Nevada Union falls to Ponderosa

Bear River’s girls volleyball team took it to Pioneer Valley League foe Center on Wednesday, knocking off the Cougars in straight sets, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14.

Leading the Lady Bruins’ attack was Gracie Terrell with six kills. Sydney Franks added five kills. Summer Huntley and Ashley Ray each scored four kills, and Bella Thornbury notched three.

The victory improves the Lady Bruins to 18-12 overall and 5-2 in league play. Bear River faced off with Marysville Thursday night in a make up game due to last week’s power outages. The Lady Bruins close the league season next week with a Monday match at Lindhurst and a Wednesday contest at home against Foothill.

Ponderosa 3, Nevada Union 2

The Lady Miners dropped their first Foothill Valley League bout of the season, falling to defending league champ Ponderosa in five sets, 25-22, 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 15-8, Wednesday night in Shingle Springs.

Leading Nevada Union was Faith Menary with 19 kills and eight digs, and Kailee McLaughlin with 10 kills and five blocks. Emerson Dunbar and Kayda Kinch added nine kills each. Senior setter Kendall Hughes tallied 48 assists in the match. And, Kiana Spillner led the team in aces with four.

The loss drops the Lady Miners to 36-9 overall and 6-1 in FVL play. Nevada Union was on the road at Placer Thursday night and closes the FVL season with two home matches next week. The Lady Miners will host Lincoln on Monday and Rio Linda on Wednesday.

