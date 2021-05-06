Prep volleyball: Bear River bests rival Colfax on Senior Night

Bear River’s girls volleyball team boasts five seniors, including, from left, Faith Phillips, Lexi Tempelton, Sydney Franks, Summer Huntley and Ashley Ray.

Submitted to The Union

The girls volleyball team from Bear River earned a hard-fought win on Senior Night, beating rival Colfax in five sets (25-22, 25-21, 28-30, 16-25, 15-11) Wednesday at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

“It was a fun night for sure,” said Bear River head coach Matt MacDonald. “Definitely aged a little bit last night, but it was a good night overall.”

Bear River boasts five seniors on its team, including Sydney Franks, Ashley Ray, Summer Huntley, Faith Phillips and Lexi Tempelton.

“All five of them are just so thankful that they get an opportunity to play a little bit this year,” said MacDonald. “They embody what we try to build in this program, just with their character on campus and on the team. They are such great mentors to our younger kids.”

On the court Wednesday, the Bruins were led by their seniors, including standout performances from Franks and Ray.

Franks, a four-year varsity player, tallied a team high 19 kills to go with 15 assists, three blocks and three aces.

“She’s been a big part of what we’ve done over the years,” said MacDonald. “She’s a great kid, a great leader. She’s great in the classroom, great on campus. This year we asked her to do a little bit of everything. … I asked her to do some setting and hitting also, kind of do a little bit of everything and she did incredibly well last night.”

Ray, now in her third season at the varsity level, doled out 34 assists, hammered down 13 kills and tallied two aces.

“Last night she kind of did everything for us as well,” said MacDonald. “She played phenomenal.”

MacDonald also had high praise for Huntley, Tempelton and Phillips.

“(Summer Huntley) is probably the most positive kid we have in the program. She’s incredibly encouraging, such a great teammate. She’s a really good player for us and brings a lot of intelligence and ability to move the ball around. She’s such a positive force on our team,” MacDonald said. “(Faith Phillips) is a great kid. Plays a lot of different roles for us. She’s one of the better servers we have in the program. Very crafty and really good out of system. And, Lexi (Tempelton) is kind of our third setter, and our highest percentage server. So, we have her play a lot of different roles. She’s just a great kid.”

With Wednesday’s victory, the Bruins evened their record at 2-2 for the season.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.