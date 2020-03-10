PREP TRACK & FIELD: Bruins and Miners impress at LeFebvre Relays

Track athletes from Nevada Union and Bear River competed along with 14 other schools from California and Nevada at the LeFebvre Relays held at Placer High School last Friday.

The Miner and Bruin athletes left Auburn with plenty of hardware as they ran, jumped, threw and vaulted to impressive wins.

In girls shot put, Bear River sophomore Julia Pisenti threw 32-feet, 1-inch and took took first place overall. Pisenti’s distance along with that of teammates Heaven LaFata and Annabelle Boan combined for a total distance of 84-11 which landed them on top of the podium with gold.

Also in the girls shot put, NU senior Sarah Skotnicki placed third individually with a heave of 30-7.

Pisenti capped off her day with the second best mark in discus (100-4).

Bear River’s Mathew Whiting’s shot put landed at 43-10.5, good enough for third place individually. Whiting along with teammates Tommy Triplett and Warren Davis took home silver as a team. Whiting also took third in discus with a throw of 130-11, just edging out NU’s Tolan Rios who took fourth with a throw of 130-2.Whiting led his teammates to the gold medal in the event, ahead of NU’s team of Rios, Nehemiah Lopez and Aidan Wahl who took silver.

In boys high jump, NU seniors Justice Coray and Leo Capuano tied for second place with leaps of 5-10. Capuano also took fourth in the long jump.

In girls high jump, NU freshman Koya Porter tied for the third place with a mark of 4-10, which set a new personal record.

Nevada Union junior Aijah King launched herself to the second best triple jump, setting a new personal record at 29-9.

In boys pole vault, Bear River Zach Fink had the third best height (12-0) of the event and along with teammates Tyler Cox and Timothy Rice they brought the silver medal home as a team.

Bear River vaulting coach Tim McShane added, “all three vaulters set personal records in the event, and taking second place against all these big schools is not a bad day.”

In the relays, the NU team of Travis Selby, Jake Slade, Antonio Valenti, and Ryan Morgan took third place in the 4×800 meter race.

NU’s Selby, Valenti, Slade and Keegan Henry ran down a third place finish in the 1200-400-800-2600 distance medley relay.

Overall, the Miners boys team placed fifth and the NU girls squad took sixth. The Bear River boys took seventh overall and the Bruins girls team earned eighth.

The track and field season is just getting going for the Miners and Bruins. Both teams will be back in action at the Sturgeon Invitational Saturday in Granite Bay.

