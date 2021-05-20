Prep track and field: Miners, Bruins save best for last

Nevada Union freshman pole vaulter Chloe Metz-Thompson clears the 19-foot, 6-inch bar Wednesday afternoon during a track meet against Bear River and Colfax High schools, enough for first place in the event.

Elias Funez

With the 2021 track and field season winding down, the squads from Nevada Union and Bear River faced off in a dual meet Wednesday at Hooper Stadium.

“Our team is treating it like a championship,” NU coach Kevin Selby said ahead of the event. “We have to have that championship mentality because without a league (championship) meet, this is the culmination of all their hard training.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Foothill Valley League and Sac-Joaquin Section are not holding postseason meets in 2021.

A group of Bear River and Nevada Union long distance runners take off at the sound of the starting gun Wednesday at Hooper Stadium.

Photo: Elias Funez

“This whole season, no matter what sport, these kids have demonstrated their ability to roll with the punches,” said Bear River coach Dan Buxton. “They’re out here, they’re working together and more importantly there is a sense of community among these kids. They’re a good group of kids.”

Athletes from both NU and Bear River impressed across a variety of events on Wednesday, putting in strong efforts and setting personal bests in the final full-team meet for both squads.

Leading the Miners with multiple individual-event wins each was Drake Schlachter, Wes Selby, Reese Reveles, Maggie Aguilar, Chloe Metz-Thompson and Tolan Rios.

Bear River pole vaulter Julia Pisenti clears the bar during Wednesday’s meet at Nevada Union High School. Pisenti marked her personal and school record.

Photo: Elias Funez

Schlachter took first place in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.58 seconds. The senior also won the long jump event with a personal record leap of 20 feet, 4.75 inches.

Wes Selby, a sophomore, won the boys 800 (2:11.62), and also took the top spot in the 3,200 (11:26.70). Wes Selby was pressed in the 3,200 by Travis Selby, but was able to edge past his brother by less than a second to earn the win.

NU’s Reveles took first place in both the boys hurdle events, winning the 110 hurdles (21.9) and the 300 hurdles (47.41, PR).

Nevada Union senior Reese Reveles clears the last hurdle of his high school career before coming in first in his event Wednesday at Nevada Union High School’s Hooper Stadium.

Photo: Elias Funez

Aguilar won both the girls hurdle events for NU, taking the top spot in the 100 hurdles (19.48, PR) and the 300 hurdles (57.17, PR).

Metz-Thompson won both the girls long jump and pole vault events. The freshman claimed first place in the long jump (14-3.5), and set a personal record of 19-06 en route to winning the pole vault competition.

Rios won both the boys throwing events. The talented tosser claimed the top spot in the shot put with a personal record heave of 40-4.5, and was also first in discus (135-08).

Nevada Union’s Ben Brott took first in the high jump Wednesday with this jump over the 5-foot, 10-inch bar.

Photo: Elias Funez

Other NU winners include senior Jake Slade (boys 1,600, 4:47.71), sophomore Ben Brott (boys high jump, 5-10), senior Sephora Wontor (girls 3,200, 12:57.20), senior Autum Legge (girls 1,600, 5:56.18, PR), sophomore Zoe Keriotis (girls 800, 2:55.72), freshman Keon Cayabayab (boys 400, 56.25), senior Keegan Henry (boys 200, 23.7, PR), sophomore Kiana Rodriguez (girls 200, 29.93, PR) and senior Hannah West (girls 100, 13.33).

“My coaching staff and I couldn’t be happier with the effort and the focus that the team brought every day,” said Kevin Selby. “We’re finishing with a great group of kids, and we’re looking forward to the future with a great group of kids.”

Bear River’s top performer was junior Julia Pisenti with two event wins and a runner-up finish. The skilled athlete won both the girls throwing events, winning the discus (125-03) and shot put (35-3.5) by large margins. She also set a personal record and Bear River school record in the pole vault with a mark of 19-06.

Nevada Union’s Maggie Aguilar eyes the finish line as she clears the final hurdle to take first in her event, setting a personal record by more than 4 seconds.

Photo: Elias Funez

“She really is a sparkle athlete and a hard worker,” said Buxton. “She’s a leader. She’s my go to. I treat her like a senior. I rely on her to lead the team.”

Other Bear River standouts were junior Kayla Scheda, Sean Huska and Mya Marsh. Scheda won the girls high jump with a mark of 4-07. Huska, a senior distance runner, was second in the boys 800 (2:14.7) and third in the 1,600 (4:56.16). And, Marsh was second in the girls long jump (13-8.25).

Colfax had several pole vaulters at the event, including Robert Nevarez and Nathan Reinhard, who placed first and second, respectively, in the boys competition. Nevarez won the pole vault event with a personal record mark of 13-03.

While Wednesday’s meet was the last full team competition for both schools, the NU distance runners will compete in another event, the Dublin Social Distance Fiesta, on Saturday.

A line of Nevada Union runners make their way down the track during the boys 100-meter race Wednesday at Hooper Stadium in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

