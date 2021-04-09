Prep tennis: Miners return to courts, top Lincoln

After waiting 13 months to have a Foothill Valley League match, the Nevada Union boys varsity tennis team hosted the Fighting Zebras from Lincoln High School in its first contest of the season.

Nevada Union coach Dave Graham was excited to get the team back on the courts and competing, and the Miners responded with a successful first outing.

Nevada Union took the match 7-2 after winning five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches.

On a squad with no seniors and with three starters playing their first competitive match ever, things look bright for the future of boys tennis at NU.

Two noteworthy matches with first time ever high school players were delivered by sophomore Connor Drew and freshman Julian Witt in singles play. Drew won his match 6-3, 6-1 and Witt delivered a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Also turning in winning matches were Nikita Khryapin, Pete Andre and Max Wright in singles, and Tucker Haupt, Aidan Finegold, Kieran Haupt and Callum Lindars in doubles. The only two losses came in hard fought third set tiebreaks at No. 3 singles with Blake Yamauchi and No. 2 doubles with Silas McCloud and Jackson Witt.

The Miners’ next match is at home April 20 against Oakmont High School.

