PREP TENNIS: Bear River drops close contest with Center

Bear River’s tennis team opened Pioneer Valley League play with a narrow loss to Center, 5-4, Tuesday.

Among the highlights for the Bruins was defending Sac-Joaquin Section champion Sophia Christen cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 victory using a devastating combination of groundstrokes and her amazing serve and volley game to secure the win.

Bear River No. 2 girls singles player, Lexi Lee Paunovic used her powerful all-around game to secure an easy win 6-0, 6-0 for her first victory as a Bruin.

Rounding out the good news for the Bruins were both girls doubles teams getting straight set wins for their team. The No. 1 girls doubles team of Emmy Christensen and Kaya Krygsman defeated their opponents 6-4, 6-0, while the No. 2 team of Nikki Scaglione and Josie Booth won easily at 6-2, 6-0. The Bruins take on defending Section champion Lindhurst on Thursday at Bear River and look to get in the win column against another challenging PVL foe.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.