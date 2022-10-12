Varsity Bruins looking ahead
The varsity Bear River Bruins (1-6) are hoping to end their six game losing streak during their upcoming Pioneer Valley League matchup against the Center High School Cougars (4-3) this Friday.
The game will be played at 3111 Center Court Lane, Antelope Calif. and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Center Cougars are coming off of a two game losing streak including a 23-20 overtime loss last Friday to league opponents, the Sutter Huskies (8-0) who remain undefeated and had their hardest contest so far this season against the Cougars.
The Bruins recently traveled to face the Marysville Indians (5-2) Friday in Yuba County where both teams put up a good contest.
While Bear River lost 28-7, much of the first half of the game was led by the Bruins, who scored first with an over the shoulder first quarter pass from quarterback Cole Stowers to Joey Knox on fourth down.
The Indians fired back in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7 with 4:03 left in the first half of the matchup.
The Bruins almost went into halftime with another touchdown, but their drive was stopped short at the 24 yard line with a turnover on downs and 1:27 left in the half.
Marysville then completed a 76 yard jaunt down the field that ended in a touchdown and PAT to put the Indians up 14-7 going into the half, beginning a deficit that the Bruins would not recover from.
“Seniors, it’s not over, it’s frustrating, right,” Bruins co-head coach Tanner Mathias said to the team after the loss.
“We got a lot of losses on the season that we don’t want, that doesn’t mean that we can’t turn around and we can’t still push forward and go through. But we got to be focused all week long.
Mathias emphasized to the team about watching footage of previous games to help them learn about their mistakes on the field.
“Next week you want to beat Center? Go out and watch some film,” Mathias said.
“It’s about preparation. We did not prepare hard enough for this game.”
Nevada Union Miners
The Nevada Union High School Miners (2-5) are coming off of a three game losing streak after dropping their Foothill Valley League matchup against the West Park Panthers (6-0) last Friday in Roseville, 36-6.
They will be taking on the Placer High School Hillmen (7-0) this Friday at Placer High School in Auburn at 275 Orange Street, and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.
