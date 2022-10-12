Varsity Bruins looking ahead

Bear River quarterback Cole Stowers readies to fire a pass during first quarter game play last Friday against the Marysville Indians. The Bruins will head to Antelope this Friday where they will take on the Center Cougars.

Photo: Elias Funez

The varsity Bear River Bruins (1-6) are hoping to end their six game losing streak during their upcoming Pioneer Valley League matchup against the Center High School Cougars (4-3) this Friday.

The game will be played at 3111 Center Court Lane, Antelope Calif. and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Center Cougars are coming off of a two game losing streak including a 23-20 overtime loss last Friday to league opponents, the Sutter Huskies (8-0) who remain undefeated and had their hardest contest so far this season against the Cougars.

A deep pass intended for Bear River wide receiver Tyler Brenes (2) is thwarted by Marysville’s Kayden Ellyson (88) during Friday’s 28-7 PVL loss.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Bruins recently traveled to face the Marysville Indians (5-2) Friday in Yuba County where both teams put up a good contest.

While Bear River lost 28-7, much of the first half of the game was led by the Bruins, who scored first with an over the shoulder first quarter pass from quarterback Cole Stowers to Joey Knox on fourth down.

The Indians fired back in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7 with 4:03 left in the first half of the matchup.

An over the shoulder touchdown pass from Bear River quarterback Cole Stowers, lands in the hands of receiver Joey Knox to put the Bruins up 7-0 after PAT during Friday’s matchup against the Marysville Indians.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Bruins almost went into halftime with another touchdown, but their drive was stopped short at the 24 yard line with a turnover on downs and 1:27 left in the half.

Marysville then completed a 76 yard jaunt down the field that ended in a touchdown and PAT to put the Indians up 14-7 going into the half, beginning a deficit that the Bruins would not recover from.

“Seniors, it’s not over, it’s frustrating, right,” Bruins co-head coach Tanner Mathias said to the team after the loss.

A trio of Bruin defenders close in on a Marysville ball carrier during last Friday’s league loss to the Indians. The Bruins are set to take on Pioneer Valley League opponents the Center Cougars, this Friday in Antelope.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We got a lot of losses on the season that we don’t want, that doesn’t mean that we can’t turn around and we can’t still push forward and go through. But we got to be focused all week long.

Mathias emphasized to the team about watching footage of previous games to help them learn about their mistakes on the field.

“Next week you want to beat Center? Go out and watch some film,” Mathias said.

The Bear River varsity Bruins cheerleaders ready to call out their next cheer from the sidelines at Marysville High School last week.

Photo: Elias Funez

“It’s about preparation. We did not prepare hard enough for this game.”

Nevada Union Miners

The Nevada Union High School Miners (2-5) are coming off of a three game losing streak after dropping their Foothill Valley League matchup against the West Park Panthers (6-0) last Friday in Roseville, 36-6.

They will be taking on the Placer High School Hillmen (7-0) this Friday at Placer High School in Auburn at 275 Orange Street, and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

A pass intended for Bear River receiver Joey Knox is thrown just out of his grasp during last week’s league loss to the Marysville Indians. The Bruins will take on the Center Cougars this Friday in Antelope.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.