Ten-U Junior Bruins win PVL Championship

The Bear River Junior Bruins Ten-U team took the Pioneer Valley League championship Saturday after beating the Marysville Junior Indians.

Photo: Courtesy photo

The Bear River Junior Bruins’ Ten-U team finished their season Saturday with a 10-0 record and remained undefeated to take the PVL Championship.

The first half of Saturday’s Bear River Junior Bruins Ten-U game started out rocky, with the team going down 0-12, but stepped up in second half game play to prevail 13-12 against the Marysville Junior Indians.

“These kids have so much heart, they never gave up once this season,“ Ten-U head coach Jon Timoney said, adding that the team was a ”special group of players that I will never forget.”

The Ten-U Junior Bruins rode their fullback Brody Kenderes for 129 yards, touchdown PAT to the win. Jaxson Lodarski chipped in 74 yards and quarterback Devin Case punched in the game winning touchdown on 4th and yard to go.

Case also added an onside kick that was covered by the Bruins after their first score. Other stand outs on offense were Carson Lukenbill, Sydney Castro, Beckham Williams, Juan Corrales, Jake Brock, Kaston Harris and Easton Isling.

Bear River Junior Bruins Ten-U defense finished as one of the best in greater Sacramento area only giving up 3.2 points a game with six shut outs. Ezekiel Ramirez anchored the line and finished the game with two sacks two tackles. Kenderes, one sack one tackle, Carter Atwood one sack, Masen Holmes one sack one tackle, Sam Boice one tackle. Carsten Meyer and Cooper Davis played well on special teams.