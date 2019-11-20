PREP VOLLEYBALL: Five Lady Bruins earn All-PVL honors

It was another strong season for the Bear River girls volleyball team. The Lady Bruins won 22 matches, finished second in the Pioneer Valley League and earned a playoff berth for the 10th-year in a row.

Leading the way for the Lady Bruins was Bella Thornbury, Julie Bristol, Sydney Franks, Ashley Ray and Kerynn Smith, all of which were named to the All-PVL First Team.

Thornbury, a senior setter and team captain, led the league is assists with 341, averaging 7.8 per game.

Bristol, the team’s senior libero, tallied 359 digs on the season, finishing second in the PVL. She also tied for the most aces on her team with 49.

Franks, a 5-foot, 10-inch middle block, was an imposing figure at the net and led the Lady Bruins in kills (156) and blocks (23) this season.

Ray, a junior outside hitter, impressed in multiple aspects of the sport. Ray tied for the team lead in aces (49), was second in digs (165), second in assists (215) and fourth in kills (114).

Smith, a junior oppo hitter, was second on the team in kills (143) and second in blocks (19)

The Lady Bruins went 22-13 on the year and 8-2 in PVL play, finishing second behind the Colfax Lady Falcons, who went undefeated in league.

Colfax’s Grace Bliss and Hailee Mulic were named co-MVPs of the league.

Coaches may submit reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232. All stats in the article are courtesy of MaxPreps.com.