PREP TRACK & FIELD: Bear River’s Sarah Aanenson leaps to victory at Masters; Nevada Union’s Garrett Gough takes 2nd in 3,200

Facing off against the best female leapers the Sac-Joaquin Section has to offer, Bear River’s Sarah Aanenson outdid them all.

Competing in the Section’s Masters Championships at Davis Senior High School, the talented junior matched a personal best by soaring 18-feet, 0.25 inches to claim the title in girls long jump. The victory also qualifies Aanenson for the 101st CIF State Track & Field Championships which will be held Friday and Saturday at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

The Masters is a competition between the top high school track and field athletes in the Sac-Joaquin Section regardless of division.

Aanenson also competed in the 200-meter race and the triple jump at the Masters, finishing in 19th and seventh place respectively.

Also earning a spot at the upcoming State Championships is Nevada Union’s Garrett Gough, who placed second in the 3,200 race with a time of 9 minutes, 14.55 seconds. Gough was less than 3 seconds behind Jesuit’s Matt Strangio, who placed first in a time of 9:11.94.

Nevada Union also had representatives at the Masters meet in Jai Williams, Mackenzie Morgan and Travis Selby. Williams, a senior, placed 11th in the boys high jump with a mark of 6-02. Morgan, a sophomore, finished eighth in the girls 800 with a time of 2:20.78. Selby, a sophomore, was 19th in the boys 3,200 at 10:10.48.

A trio of Forest Lake Christian athletes also mixed it up at the Masters with Amber Jackson running the girls 1,600 and the 800, Priscella Jones competing in the girls 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, and Lily Sween leaping in the girls long jump. Jackson was fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:11.15, and 10th in the 800 at 2:22.91. Jones was eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.34, and 18th in the 100 hurdles at 16.70. Sween finished 22nd in the long jump with a mark of 15-02.

