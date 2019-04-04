PREP TENNIS: Top 3 Miners shine against Oakmont

Playing with several members missing due to injury, the Nevada Union tennis team won three impressive matches Wednesday at Oakmont.

Kaid Reischman, the Miners No. 1, led the way by shutting out Adrian Liorin in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Reischman, a third year varsity performer as a junior and team captain, defeated the Viking ace for a second time in two weeks.

Freshman No. 2 Preston Reischman derailed Oakmont number two Julian Chang in the longest contest of the day. Down 2-6 in the opening set, Reischman evened the match at 6-3, then dominated the third period 6-1 with flawless tennis.

Another freshman and the Miners’ No. 3 Max Wright, completed the top-three sweep with a resounding 6-2, 6-3 victory over Oakmont’s Arnav Patel.

NU freshman Blake Yamauci fell to Brian Jennings 1-6, 2-6 at No. 4. Junior Tal Vinitzky was blanked by Oakmont player Harjn Bains in the No. 5 matchup.

The Miners sole doubles team of sophomore Kieran Haupt and freshman Dan Lafrancoise succumbed to the Viking duo Jericho Monticello and Daryl Corpuz 3-6, 1-6.

Head coach Dave Graham was delighted with the performance of his young varsity squad. After losing nearly his entire team to graduation last year, he sees his close knit group of players improving every week.

“I’m very proud of these kids,” he said. “They fought hard in every match.”

