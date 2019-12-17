PREP SOCCER: Miners shine at Inderkum tourney

It was a banner weekend for the Nevada Union Miners boys soccer program.

NU’s varsity and junior varsity teams shined at the Inderkum High School boys soccer tournament Friday and Saturday. Both teams won three matches in a row and reached the championship game in their respective divisions. An exciting feat for NU boys soccer.

The varsity Miners scored 14 goals during the tournament. Ultimately, the team took second place after being bested, 2-0, in the title game by Pittsburg High School, a Division I team.

Four-year varsity player Josh Smith starred at the tourney with six goals and four assists. The team’s other four-year varsity player, goal keeper Steven Person played two shutout games on Friday, and made a top right corner save that helped land the team in the final round on Saturday. Senior Jaden Butcher-Cummings and junior Bryce Nguyen commanded the midfield in all four games, and junior Tucker Goodspeed protected the back with more than 15 tackles. Newcomer Lorenzo Sabatini, an exchange student, has made his presence known early on as well, scoring numerous goals both in the preseason and at the tournament.

“The Miners played really well this weekend through multiple lineups and various weather conditions,” said head coach Chrys Dudek. “Their defense is solid in the back, passing is improving in the middle, and their offense is finding the back of the net time and again. I am looking forward to seeing what this team will do in league this year.”

Person, a varsity captain, added, “I can’t wait for our team to dominate this year. We have so much talent and heart. It is sure to make for great soccer.”

The championship round for JV was a nail biter. Just minutes after it started, Nevada Union freshman Emiliano Quintana made the first goal with an assist from sophomore Kai Meyers. Christian Brothers came back with a goal at the top of the second half. The score was tied at 1-1 when time ran out.

Per tournament rules, each team was given five penalty kicks to decide the winner. Max Wright scored the first PK giving the Miners a surge in excitement and motivation, especially when Christian Brothers missed their first shot.

But, just like the timed game, the teams battled back and forth all five PKs. In the end, goal keeper Mario Lopez made the game-winning save on the final penalty kick, giving the Miners the win and making NU history.

NUs last non-league game is set for Jan. 6 against Yuba City. The league season opens with a home game at Hooper Stadium against Placer High School Jan. 14.

