PREP FOOTBALL: Eight Bruins earn All-PVL honors

The All-PVL awards were announced this week with eight members of the Bear River football team earning honors for their play on the gridiron.

The Bruins, known for their fierce defense, landed five players on the All-PVL defensive teams. Grabbing All-PVL First Team honors was senior defensive back Colton Jenkins, senior defensive lineman Zach Fink and junior linebacker Jacob Ayestaran. Jenkins is a team captain, two-way player and playmaking safety, who leads the team in interceptions. Fink is an undersized nose tackle, but presented big problems for opposing defenses as he was regularly in the backfield pulling down quarterbacks. And, Ayestaran was a force at linebacker for the Bruins. Earning spots on the All-PVL Second Team defense was junior linebacker Tyler Dzioba and junior defensive lineman Warren Davis.

Landing on the All-PVL First Team offense for the Bruins was senior offensive lineman Caleb Hurst. Hurst is a team captain and a leader on Bear River’s offensive line.

Getting spots on the All-PVL Second Team offense for Bear River is runningback/quarterback/receiver Tre Maronic. Despite missing several league games, Maronic’s impact was big enough to land him his third All-PVL honor. Maronic was an All-PVL selection at cornerback his sophomore season and at running back his junior season. Also, landing in the All-Pvl Second Team offense was junior lineman Nick Pasciuti.

Grabbing PVL Offensive MVP honors was Center’s senior quarterback Michael Wortham, an exceptional athlete who led the Cougars to the league title. Center defensive lineman Kelvin Jackson was named the PVL Defensive MVP, and, Center head coach Digol J’Beily is the league’s Coach of the Year.

Center led all squads with 13 honors followed by Colfaxwith 10, Foothill with nine, Bear River with eight, Marysville with six and Lindhurst with four.

