Sports Reporter
Boys Basketball
On Friday night, the Bear River Bruins (14-14, 9-5) traveled to Marysville to take on the Indians (25-3, 14-0). The Indians beat the Bruins 68-48.
“We were down; our PG Brady Moorlag has a 103 fever,” head coach Dan Mooney said. “But next man up. Tyler Huesveldt just got back from a concussion. Still, with 20-plus turnovers, you can’t expect to win.Then Zach Smith, with 2 points, adds to the type of game we displayed. 68-48, that is 18 points too many to win a game.With the turnovers, it’s impossible.”
Coach Mooney is correct; it is hard to win games when you turn the ball over a lot, especially against the No.1 team in the league.
“On the positive side, there are now seniors, and we finished the regular season 9-5 league 3rd place and 14-14 overall,” Mooney said. “We’ve overachieved for sure. We will wait to see our fate tomorrow on the seeding selection.”
Bear River earned the No.8 seed in D-V and will host the No.9 seed Argonaut Mustangs (14-3, 5-5) Wednesday at 7 PM at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Rd, Grass Valley, Ca, 95949.
Forest Lake Boys
The Forest Lake Falcons boys basketball team (2-19, 1-15) finished their season Friday with a 70-12 loss to the Woodland Christian Cardinals (23-5, 16-0).
Girls Basketball
The Bear River Lady Bruins (16-10, 9-5) took on the Marysville Indians on Friday night in Marysville to close out the regular season. Bear River lost to Marysville 69-35.
Marysville led 41-14 at halftime, and Bear River never recovered, but the Bruins head into the playoff with a first-round bye as the No.3 seed in D-V.
The Bruins will play the winner of Fortune Early College Panthers (13-3, 6-0) and Golden Sierra Grizzlies (7-9, 7-3) on Thursday at 7 PM. The playoff game will be held at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Rd, Grass Valley, Ca, 95949.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.