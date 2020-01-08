PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Falcons top Delta, extend league winning streak

Forest Lake Christian’s girls basketball team is off and rolling again in Central Valley California League play.

The Lady Falcons soared past Delta, 71-12, Tuesday night for their 28th straight win against CVCL combatants.

The last time an FLC girls basketball team lost a CVCL contest was Feb. 7, 2017, when they fell to Victory Christian. The Lady Falcons are 28-0 in league games since and have claimed a pair of CVCL crowns (2018, 2019) along the way.

FLC had four players score in double digits in the win over Delta. Leading the way was senior guard Amber Jackson with 24 points, six assists and six steals. Ellie Wood tallied a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. She also nabbed seven steals in the win. Ali McDaniel hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points to go with six assists and seven steals. Trinity Schneider chipped in 11 points, and Jessi Dreschler was strong on the glass with eight rebounds, seven of which were offensive. Dreschler also had six steals for FLC, which finished with 32 as a team.

Next up for the Lady Falcons (12-4, 2-0 CVCL) is a home game against CVCL foe Foresthill (6-6, 2-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.

FLC’s boys team earned its first league win of the season, topping Delta, 42-39, in the late game Tuesday night.

The Falcons (7-9, 2-0) will look to make it two straight when they host Foresthill (14-3, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

