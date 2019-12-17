PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Falcons soar past Panthers; Bruins can’t keep up with Cougars

Forest lake Christian’s girls basketball team got back on track with a 62-10 victory over the Fortune Early College Panthers Monday.

The Lady Falcons led the non-league bout 24-2 after one quarter and held a 47-4 advantage at halftime.

FLC was balanced in their scoring attack, getting 14 points from freshman Emma Golden, 10 points from senior Amber Jackson and 10 points from freshman Sadie Whaley. Ali McDaniel and Trinity Schneider each chipped in eight points.

Defensively, the Lady Falcons tallied 24 steals as a team. Jackson and Whaley led the way with five each.

McDaniel and Golden led the team on the glass, grabbing nine rebounds each.

With the win, the Lady Falcons are now 9-2 on the season. FLC suffered its first two losses of the season at last week’s Ganskie Invitational Tournament at Bear River.

Next up for the Lady Falcons is a game against Foothill, Thursday at the San Juan Small School Challenge.

The FLC boys squad didn’t fare as well against their Fortune counterparts, falling to the Panthers, 73-57.

Bruins can’t keep up with Cougars

Fresh off an undefeated run through Ganskie Invitational Tournament, Bear River made the trip to El Dorado High School to face off with the Cougars.

The Bruins fell behind early and never recovered, falling to El Dorado, 65-54, in a non-league bout on Monday.

Brad Smith led all Bear River scorers with 19 points. Justin Powell followed with 17 points.

Next up for Bear River (4-6) is the annual Kendall Arnett Tournament Jan. 26-28 at Placer High School.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.