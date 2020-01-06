PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Falcons crush Sac Waldorf in league opener

Forest Lake Christian’s girls basketball team tipped off Central Valley California League play with a blowout victory over Sacramento Waldorf, 73-31, Friday night.

The Lady Falcons jumped out to a 25-12 lead after one quarter, and took a 42-18 advantage into halftime. FLC allowed just 13 points in the second half as they cruised past the Waves.

Leading the Lady Falcons was senior guard Amber Jackson, who scored 17 points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 32. Jackson also had eight rebounds and five steals in the win.

FLC senior guard Ali McDaniel hit three first half 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to go with five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Freshman Sadie Whaley chipped in 12 points and six rebounds. Ellie Wood added eight points and pulled down five rebounds.

On Saturday, FLC faced off with Central (Fresno), a school with an enrollment of more than 4,000, at the Pittsburgh High New Year’s Shootout.

The Lady Falcons hung tough early on, and went into halftime down, 31-30. Central was too much down the stretch, and FLC fell, 67-47.

McDaniel led FLC with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jackson added 15 points, and Wood chipped in six points.

Next up for the Lady Falcons (11-4) is a home contest against CVCL foe Delta 6 p.m. Tuesday.

FLC’s boys basketball team didn’t fare as well in their league opener, falling to Sacramento Waldorf, 62-57. The Falcons (5-9) get back at it against Delta at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.