PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River boys, girls claim Ganskie tourney titles

The Bruins shined on their home court over the weekend as both the boys and girls basketball teams from Bear River tore through the competition at the Ganskie Invitational Tournament.

The boys team beat Western Sierra, 58-55, Forest Lake Christian, 93-57, and Golden Sierra, 88-46, to claim the title.

The Lady Bruins knocked off Casa Roble, 55-32, Forest Lake Christian, 48-33, and Golden Sierra, 55-24.

In the girls finale against Golden Sierra, Bear River’s Julia Pisenti led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Teammate Kaylee Vieira followed with 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Pisenti was strong all tourney, averaging 14.3 points per game across the three contests.

In the boys finale on Saturday, the Bruins were led by Brekyn Vasquez’s 25 points, which included five made 3-pointers. Justin Powell followed with 20 points, and Brad Smith chipped in 17 points.

In Friday night’s bout with FLC, the Bruins hit 17 3-pointers en route to the victory. Smith led Bear River with 29 points, including four 3-pointers, in the win over the Falcons.

Next up for the Bruins (4-5) is a non-league road contest against El Dorado at 7 p.m. today.

The Lady Bruins (8-0) get back at it Friday at home against Argonaut.

Forest Lake Christian’s girls team went 1-2 at the Ganskie Invitational, falling to Golden Sierra and Bear River before topping Casa Roble on Saturday. Next up for the Lady Falcons (8-2) is a home game at 5:30 p.m. today against Fortune.

FLC’s boys team also went 1-2 at the tourney, beating Golden Sierra in their opener before losing to Bear River and Western Sierra. The Falcons (4-5) are back in action at 7 p.m. today against Fortune.

Lady Miners take 2nd at Harlan Carter tourney

After three hard-fought games, Nevada Union’s girls basketball team came home with a second place finish at the Harlan Carter Tournament.

After beating Shasta, 49-46, in double overtime in the opener, the Lady Miners then beat Willows, 52-49, in the second round to reach the tourney championship.

Facing Enterprise in the title bout, NU led after two quarters, 27-17, but couldn’t hold on down the stretch and eventually fell, 55-49.

Leading NU against Enterprise was senior forward Emerson Dunbar with 17 points. Junior guard Aijah King added 12 points, and Kendall Hughes followed with 11 points.

In the second round win over Willows, King led the way with 20 points and Dunbar followed with 18 points.

Next up for the Lady Miners is a tourney at Lincoln, which tips off Thursday.

NU boys have up and down Mel Good Classic

Nevada Union’s boys team went 1-2 at the Mel Goode Classic in Yuba City, beating River Valley and falling to both Kennedy and El Camino.

After opening the tourney with a 64-40 loss to Kennedy, the Miners rebounded with a win over River Valley, 44-38, and closed with a 64-42 loss to El Camino.

Next up for the Miners (3-6) is a tourney in Chico, which starts up Thursday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.