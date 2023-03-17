The Nevada Union Miners improved to 3-1 after their 10-3 win over the South Tahoe Vikings on Wednesday afternoon at Condon Park.
Players have been itching to play a game, but with the recent bouts of winter weather affecting each team's home fields, the all-weather Grass Valley Little League diamond at Condon Park was used instead.
"Great to get a game in!" the Miners head coach Ted White said. "Our pitching was really good today. Nice to get some guys some playing time. We had lots of quality at bats."
In the bottom of the first inning, NU junior Ryder Celenza, hit an RBI double to bring in Chase Nye and the score up to 1-0.
The Miners broke the game open in the second inning with seven runs. Senior Nick Thompson got things started with an RBI single to center, followed by a Nye RBI single, which made the score 3-0.
After Thompson scored on a wild pitch, Celenza hit another RBI single, bringing Nye in and making the score 5-0.
In the seventh inning, the bases were loaded when NU senior Lucas Mackey hit an RBI single to left field, and sophomore Jack Bryan got hit by a pitch. Celenza would then score again, making the game 7-0.
Nevada Union tacked on one more run in the second inning with an RBI single from sophomore Calvin Rhoden.
The Miners scored two more runs, with runs driven in by Junior Brenden Pinney and freshman Ty Malak, which made the score 10-1.
The Vikings scored two runs late, but it was all Miners on Wednesday afternoon.
For the Miners, Celenza went 3-4 with two RBIs, and Mackey added two more hits with an RBI. At the bottom of the order, Rhoden went 3-3, with a run driven in.
Pinney was the starting pitcher for the Miners, pitched four innings, giving up one unearned run, and had six strikeouts.
"I want to thank the city of Grass Valley and Grass valley Little League for letting us use the turf field." White added.
Nevada Union returns to the field today against the Sutter Huskies on the road at 4:00 P.M. The game will be played at Sutter Union High School, 2665 Acacia Ave, Sutter, CA, 95962.