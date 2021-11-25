Nevada Union Boys Varsity Soccer kick off season

The Nevada Union Boys Varsity Soccer team kicked off their season with a non-league home bout against Lindhurst last Friday night under the lights at Hooper Stadium.

Although controlling much of the first half play, the Miners found themselves down inside 20 minutes after the Blazers struck twice, both on well-worked counter attacks.

Junior midfielder Cohen Jones pulled one back for Nevada Union with three minutes left in the half, tapping home a short range effort assisted by Mariano Vinces. Lindhurst would quickly restore their two goal advantage, however, with a curling free kick just out of goalkeeper Ben Legge’s reach, to go into halftime leading 3-1.

The second half started much the same as the first, with the Miners maintaining most of the possession, albeit with few clear cut chances. Senior Aidan Roperto finally gave the Miners life, powerfully heading home from a Vinces’ corner kick to make it 3-2. Lindhurst would again quash a Miners’ comeback though, converting a controversial penalty kick to finish off a 4-2 Blazers’ win.

Miners Head coach Ian Childs was disappointed in the result but satisfied with his team’s performance: “The boys played well, especially through the midfield, and executed a lot of the concepts we’ve been working on. Lindhurst had a game plan, and they took their chances when they came. We just couldn’t generate enough shots on goal to really challenge their goalie.”





Earlier that evening, the NU Junior Varsity Boys cruised by the Lindhurst JV squad. Led by a first half hat trick from Freshman Lucca Reischman, the Miners ended up 7-0 winners.

Source: Bjorn P. Jones