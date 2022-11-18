Miners make it far: First second round playoff appearance in 13 years
The Nevada Union varsity Miners football team made its way to the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s football playoffs last Friday in Roseville where they lost to the Panthers 48 – 28.
This was the first time in 13 years that the Miners had made it to the second round of the playoffs.
Miners make it far: First second round playoff appearance in 13 years
The Nevada Union varsity Miners football team made its way to the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s football playoffs last Friday in Roseville where they lost to the Panthers 48 – 28.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments