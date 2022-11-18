facebook tracking pixel Miners make it far: First second round playoff appearance in 13 years | TheUnion.com
Miners make it far: First second round playoff appearance in 13 years

Tiffany Marin Graves

The Nevada Union varsity Miners football team made its way to the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s football playoffs last Friday in Roseville where they lost to the Panthers 48 – 28.

This was the first time in 13 years that the Miners had made it to the second round of the playoffs.

Nevada Union quarterback Maddox Graves (4) looks to lead a scoring drive against the West Park Panthers last Friday at West Park High School in Roseville.
Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves
The varsity miners cheer squad made the trip to Roseville to cheer on their playoff players Friday at West Park High School.
Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves
Nevada Union cornerback Theron Foster takes down a West Park player during last Friday’s second round playoff matchup.
Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves
A Nevada Union player looks to return the ball after a kick off from the West Park Panthers.
Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves
The Nevada Union defense looks to stop a West Park Panthers drive during last week’s matchup in Roseville.
Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves
The Nevada Union varsity cheer squad cheers on the varsity Miners during last week’s playoff game.
Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves
A Miners player looks to push through a West Park defender during last week’s matchup against the Panthers.
Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves
A pair of Miners offensive players celebrate in the end zone after scoring a touchdown.
Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves
Nevada Union’s quarterback throws a long pass during last Friday’s 48 - 28 loss to the West Park Panthers.
Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves
The Miners look to come back from a 48 - 7 deficit during last Friday’s Sac-Joaquin Section playoff matchup. The Miners would strike back to score 28 points.
Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves
Nevada Union’s Brett Cota (6) hauls in touchdown for the Miners. Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves
