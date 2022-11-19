Miner runners have ‘strong showings’ at Angels Camp

Nevada Union boys cross country runners at subsections at Angels Camp earlier this month.

Photo: Courtesy photo

The Nevada Union girls and boys cross country teams had strong showings at the Sac Joaquin Sub Section Meet in Angels Camp on Saturday Nov. 5. Perfect conditions opened the door for the Miners to have an outstanding day.

Nevada Union’s day was highlighted by the performances of freshmen Eleni Keriotis and Rowan Henry. On the girl’s side, Keriotis, who earned all league honors a week earlier, placed 13th overall in 19:50 for the three mile course to lead the Miners to a 7th place finish in Division 3.

“Eleni’s ability to run smart early and be tough at the finish was impressive today”, said head coach Kevin Selby.

Junior Chloe Metz-Thompson (16th, 19:56) was the second Miners finish. Nevada Union also benefited from the fine running of sophomore Liz Ergo (36th, 21:00), senior Isabelle Dooly (65th, 22:32), junior Sara Sullivan (69th, 22:47), and sophomore Aryah Berkowitz (77th, 23:05).

For the boys, Henry turned in his finest performance of the season as the Miners placed 5th in Division 3. Henry’s time of 16:39 for 33rd overall was the 6th fastest freshman in all divisions.

“Rowan stepped up for us at the right time”, Selby said. “He has shown this ability level in practice over the last few weeks and was gritty today. His energy was key for the team.”

Sophomore Josh Griffin (6th, 15:48) and senior Wesley Selby (9th, 15:52) used controlled tactics to ensure qualification for the Miners. Sophomore Ethan McCracken (61st, 17:51), junior Koen Cayabayab (64th, 17:56), sophomore Joah Tiffany (90th, 18:27), and senior Theo Van Vacas Gagnon (99th, 18:34) paced Nevada Union to their 6th straight top five finish at the Sub Section.

The Miners qualified for the Section Championships in Folsom on November 12th with the goal of advancing to the CIF State Championships scheduled for November 26th in Fresno.