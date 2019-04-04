Get to know the Nevada Union Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Ali Daley McColloch, a standout athlete and 2005 Nevada Union graduate, is a member of the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2019, along with 12 other athletes, three coaches and three community contributors.

The Union file photo by Pico van Houtryve

The girls volleyball team was nothing short of dominant as it earned multiple section and NorCal championships. The football team was a feared force on the gridiron. Track and field records fell with regularity. And, NU athletes turned heads everywhere they went. It was good to be a Miner at the turn of the century.

The athletes, coaches and community contributors from 2000-2005 who best epitomized what it meant to be a Miner and helped Nevada Union athletics shine will all be honored for their contributions when they are inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame April 27 at a ceremony held at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.

Thirteen former athletes will be inducted including: Chad Bartlome (class of 2001), Steven Conrad (class of 2004), Ali Daley McColloch (class of 2005), Erik Flores (class of 2005), Joey Hart (class of 1995), Spencer Havner (class of 2001), Jefferson Heidelberger (class of 2001), Brennan McFadden (class of 2005), Josh Roenicke (class of 2001), Wade Sauer (class of 2004), John Sheets (class of 2003), Lauren Zealer Dolan (class of 2003) and Josh Van Matre (class of 2000).

Three coaches are being inducted, including longtime football coach Dave Humphers, who led the Miners to four Sac-Joaquin Section championships (1993, 1994, 2005, 2009). Highly successful volleyball coaches Bob Rogers and Larry Peterson, who led the NU girls volleyball program to six straight section championships (2002-2007), will also be inducted.

Community contributor inductees include Fred Anderson, John Hart and Andy Owens.

Look for profiles on each of the inductees in The Union sports pages or at http://www.theunion.com throughout the month April starting Saturday.