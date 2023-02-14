The Forest Lake Christian Falcons girls’ basketball team (17-5, 12-2) hosted the Woodland Christian Cardinals (21-7, 11-3) Friday night. Unfortunately, Forest Lake came up short to the Cardinals 42-38 in a highly contested battle for either a share of, or full possession of the Central Valley California League championship.
“Woodland had a really good game plan and executed it well, along with making some big shots down the stretch,” head coach Emma Kendall said. “We played stagnant and out of our usual rhythm.”
The Falcons got off to a slow start in the first quarter; they trailed 9-8 after the opening period. However, Woodland Christian did an excellent job in the opening quarter, getting the ball inside and making Forest Lake take outside shots.
The Falcons turned up the intensity in the second quarter and took a 23-20 lead at the half; they were led by junior Julia Nguyen, who had 13 first-half points. Forest Lake led 32-27 heading in the fourth quarter.
Forest Lake struggled in the fourth quarter, scoring just six points, but senior Sadie Whaley, last year’s league MVP finished with a game-high 14 points, tried to bring the Falcons back. Whaley cut the Cardinals’ lead down to two with 31.7 to play, but Madeira Lang hit two free throws for Woodland Christian to ice the game.
“I’m hoping that this loss motivates and refocuses us heading into the playoffs,” Kendall said.
Friday’s loss gave the Foresthill Wildfires the outright league championship.
The Falcons now have the No.3 seed in the playoffs and will take on the No.6 seed Lodi Academy Titans (16-5, 10-2) on Thursday night at 7 PM at Forest Lake Christian High School, 12515 Combie Rd, Auburn, CA, 95602.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.