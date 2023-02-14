Forest Lake, Woodland Christian

Forest Lake Christian girls basketball team fell short to Woodland Christian 42-38. The Falcons will face Lodi Academy on Thursday night at home in the second round of the playoffs.

 LaMarr Fields/lfields@theunion.com

Sports Reporter

The Forest Lake Christian Falcons girls’ basketball team (17-5, 12-2) hosted the Woodland Christian Cardinals (21-7, 11-3) Friday night. Unfortunately, Forest Lake came up short to the Cardinals 42-38 in a highly contested battle for either a share of, or full possession of the Central Valley California League championship.

