Eight-U Bear River Junior Bruins make it back to championship game

Bear River Junior Bruins’ Eight-U team finished their season 7-3, and made it to the Pioneer Valley League Championship game for the second year in a row. This small group of 17 players (Kalen Lodarski, Landon Ahrens, Degan Hand, Cyrus Allen, AJ Calvillo, James Brock, Carson Zinola, Obadiah Perez, Vincent Talbott, Dane De Nijs, Benjamin Pegg, Brydon Danby, Charles Santos, Jack Sinclair, Skylar Knox, Beau Salas, Logan Jimenez Fox) fought until the very end taking second place in the Championship game against the Golden Sierra Junior Grizzlies.
Photo: Courtesy photo
